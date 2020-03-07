Video: Jonah Mathews may have sent USC to NCAA Tournament with game-winning shot

Jonah Mathews added to his USC legend by sinking a game-winning 3-pointer to beat the rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday, and he may have shot his Trojans into the NCAA Tournament in the process.

USC led at halftime and for most of the second half until UCLA took the lead with nine seconds left thanks to a pair of free throws from Cody Riley. The Trojans were down 52-51, and Mathews took over. He brought the ball up the court, went around a screen, and then hit a beautiful step-back 3-pointer to put USC up 54-52:

USC's Jonah Matthews puts UCLA to the sword, hitting the buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/oJlvayWs1c — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 7, 2020

Mathews is now the USC leader in career 3-pointers, and hit the most valuable one of all.

UCLA attempted a heave with a second left and missed, giving the Trojans the win.

The game had huge implications for the NCAA Tournament as both schools are considered to be bubble teams.

USC is now 22-9 and 11-7 in conference. They will have the No. 4 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and should have a spot in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA meanwhile is now 19-12 and 12-6 in conference play. The Bruins’ overall record is weaker, and barring a run in the conference tournament, they might not have enough of a resume to make the Big Dance.

