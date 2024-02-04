Video appears to show Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw kiss opponent during spat

Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw came face to face with an opponent during a heated game against Tennessee on Saturday night, and he appeared to pull a move you may never see again on the basketball court.

Bradshaw and three other players were called for technical fouls during the second half of Tennessee’s 103-92 win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. A scuffle broke out after Vols sophomore Tobe Awaka grabbed a rebound and two Wildcats players tried to strip it away from him.

Bradshaw shoved Awaka in the back, which led to Awaka getting in the 7-foot-1 freshman’s face. It initially looked like Bradshaw headbutted Awaka, as you can see below:

Tobe Awaka's eyes show just how ready he was to throw hands. #Vols pic.twitter.com/Q9WAJAsj3q — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) February 4, 2024

When the footage was slowed down, however, that headbutt looked more like a smooch on the lips.

Bradshaw definitely kissed Awaka. pic.twitter.com/ytJtvSMg4o — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) February 4, 2024

Officials were quickly able to separate Bradshaw and Awaka, so the incident did not escalate further. Bradshaw just has some explaining to do.