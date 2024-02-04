 Skip to main content
Video appears to show Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw kiss opponent during spat

February 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Bradshaw kissed a Tennessee player

Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw came face to face with an opponent during a heated game against Tennessee on Saturday night, and he appeared to pull a move you may never see again on the basketball court.

Bradshaw and three other players were called for technical fouls during the second half of Tennessee’s 103-92 win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. A scuffle broke out after Vols sophomore Tobe Awaka grabbed a rebound and two Wildcats players tried to strip it away from him.

Bradshaw shoved Awaka in the back, which led to Awaka getting in the 7-foot-1 freshman’s face. It initially looked like Bradshaw headbutted Awaka, as you can see below:

When the footage was slowed down, however, that headbutt looked more like a smooch on the lips.

Officials were quickly able to separate Bradshaw and Awaka, so the incident did not escalate further. Bradshaw just has some explaining to do.

Aaron BradshawKentucky BasketballTobe Awaka
