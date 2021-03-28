Video: Paul Mills get emotional talking after Oral Roberts’ loss

Paul Mills got emotional when talking about his team after Oral Roberts was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles made a run in March Madness and were leading Arkansas most of the game until losing at the very end. They were trying to become the first 15-seed to make the Elite Eight but fell short, losing 72-20.

After the game, Mills reflected on his team and got emotional while calling them his favorite team ever.

“I’ll try to say this without crying … my favorite team ever. They mean a lot to me,” Mills said.

"This is my favorite team ever. They mean a lot to me."@ORUMBB head coach Paul Mills fights back his emotions when talking about this year's team: pic.twitter.com/lqOQHr6tcr — Morgan Beard (@morganbeard) March 28, 2021

Mills was upset with himself for picking up a technical foul late in the game. Knowing they lost by two, he feels the tech was even more detrimental.

“Losing is totally my fault … when you get a technical and lose by two, it’s a tough pill to swallow,” Mills said.

They had a fantastic season, but it’s hard seeing it come to an end, especially when you think you could have done even better.