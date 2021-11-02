Video: Villanova’s elevated court had students so fooled

Villanova odd court setup at Finneran Pavilion had students so fooled on Friday night.

Villanova held its annual “Hoops Mania” basketball kickoff event for students on Friday.

There were player introductions, and a short men’s intrasquad scrimmage followed by a 3-point shooting and dunk contests were planned.

But it wasn’t the scrimmage nor the dunk or 3-point shooting contests that drew attention. Rather, it was a video of students repeatedly tripping over the elevated court while trying to rush the floor that went viral.

Take a look:

That’s just cruel.

So few people realized they needed to step up. And nobody was looking at the person in the front of them to see what had gone wrong! What a calamity.