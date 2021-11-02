 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 1, 2021

Video: Villanova’s elevated court had students so fooled

November 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Villanova fans trip floor

Villanova odd court setup at Finneran Pavilion had students so fooled on Friday night.

Villanova held its annual “Hoops Mania” basketball kickoff event for students on Friday.

There were player introductions, and a short men’s intrasquad scrimmage followed by a 3-point shooting and dunk contests were planned.

But it wasn’t the scrimmage nor the dunk or 3-point shooting contests that drew attention. Rather, it was a video of students repeatedly tripping over the elevated court while trying to rush the floor that went viral.

Take a look:

@spicynachodip1

Watch the line ##villanova ##hoopsmania ##offset

♬ original sound – spicynachodip1

That’s just cruel.

So few people realized they needed to step up. And nobody was looking at the person in the front of them to see what had gone wrong! What a calamity.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus