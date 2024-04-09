Zach Edey seen beefing with Dan Hurley during UConn-Purdue clash

College basketball fans entered Monday’s national title game anticipating a heavyweight matchup between Purdue’s Zach Edey and UConn’s Donovan Clingan. Huskies head coach Dan Hurley got in the mix as well.

Hurley and Purdue center Edey were seen exchanging words during Monday’s national title game held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Zach Edey and Dan Hurley are beefing pic.twitter.com/oBfio3SBHG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 9, 2024

Edey had delivered a bone-crushing screen on UConn freshman Stephon Castle midway through the first half. Hurley seemed to believe that Edey had gotten away with an offensive foul on the play.

During the next dead ball, Hurley walked onto the court and complained to the referee about the no-call on Edey. The Purdue star appeared to have some words for Hurley, who chirped right back at the 7’4″ center.

Edey had a strong first half with 16 points and 5 rebounds, which had some fans comparing the Purdue star to another iconic college basketball center. But UConn’s balanced attack kept the Huskies ahead 36-30 at the halftime break.