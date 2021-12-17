Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez announces transfer destination

Quarterback Adrian Martinez has made his decision on a new school.

Martinez announced on social media his decision to transfer to Kansas State after four years at Nebraska, accompanied by a photo of himself in Wildcats gear.

Martinez publicly announced his decision to transfer from Nebraska two weeks ago. He leaves the school as its all-time leader in total offense and completions, which is no small feat considering the Cornhuskers’ lengthy football history.

Kansas State is coming off a 7-5 season, and Martinez should be able to grab playing time immediately. There had been some speculation that he might transfer closer to home in California, but the lure of the Big 12 and a significant role seems to have won out.

Photo: Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports