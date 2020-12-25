Alabama joins exclusive company with Heisman Trophy voting

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been the standout team in college football season, and this year’s Heisman Trophy voting reflects that.

The Heisman Trophy committee announced on Thursday that four players have been named finalists for the trophy.

The finalists are:

– Alabama quarterback Mac Jones

– Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence

– Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith

– Florida quarterback Kyle Trask

Those are the four finalists, but the players who finished 5-10 in the voting were also shared.

5. Alabama running back Najee Harris, Alabama

6. Iowa State running back Breece Hall

7. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields

8. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson

9. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book

10. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts

Even though he didn’t make the cut as a finalist, Harris gives Alabama three of the top five finishers in the Heisman Trophy voting. Bama joins Army as the second school in history to have three of the top five Heisman Trophy finishers. In 1946, Army had Arnie Tucker and Mr. Inside (Doc Blanchard) and Mr. Outside (Glenn Davis) finish in the top five.

Smith is favored to become the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the trophy.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.