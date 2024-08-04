Ex-Alabama player dies from injuries sustained in car accident

A former Alabama football player died this week as a result of injuries he sustained in a recent car accident.

The family of former Alabama cornerback Terrance Howard told KPRC-TV that Howard died on Thursday. The 19-year-old was involved in a minor car accident on Interstate 85 near Salisbury, N.C. last month when his family says he got out of his car to check on those who were in the other vehicle. When Howard got out of the car, he was struck by another vehicle.

Howard’s family says the former Houston-area high school football star sustained massive brain trauma and other life-threatening injuries. He had been on life support until his death on Aug. 1.

Howard was a walk-on at Alabama last year. He entered the transfer portal in April and had committed to North Carolina Central University.

Another former Alabama defensive back, Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, was also involved in a car accident last month and lost his life.