Alabama star has strange comment about being underdogs

The Alabama Crimson Tide are clear favorites against Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff, but don’t tell that to one of the team’s star players.

Linebacker Will Anderson said Monday that he feels the Crimson Tide are underdogs in Friday’s CFP semi-final, citing the fact that the team has been “disrespected” throughout the season.

“To me, I still feel like we’re the underdog in this game,” Anderson said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “All year we’ve been disrespected. I’m pretty sure we’re probably getting disrespected out there.”

It is true that Alabama’s perceived invincibility has waned a bit this season. They were underdogs against Georgia in the SEC Championship, and wound up winning convincingly. The line does not work as well now, as the Tide are 13.5-point favorites against Cincinnati and the No. 1 team in the field.

This may be some sort of self-motivating tactic, and if it works for Anderson, so be it. Nick Saban will probably be happy with his approach given what he’s said about narratives in the past.

Photo: Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports