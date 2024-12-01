Andrew Luck’s return to college football prompts post from parody account

Andrew Luck is back in the football world, and that has sparked a return of the famous Andrew Luck parody account.

Stanford University announced on Saturday that Luck will serve as the new general manager for the Cardinal football program. This announcement comes five years after Luck surprisingly walked away from the NFL prior to the start of the 2019 season.

The former 4-time Pro Bowl quarterback being back means the return of the great “Capt. Andrew Luck” parody account. The account presents Luck as a Civil War military figure who writes letters to his mother in the 1800s.

“The battleground has called for my glorious return,” the account wrote in its post after the news was announced.

Dearest mother —

The battleground has called for my glorious return. I’m thrilled to say, I shall heed that call. I have reenlisted. While my sidearm is permanently holstered — I shall help train other young men to be great soldiers. Please send care packages of squirrel oil… — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) November 30, 2024

If there’s one good thing to come from Luck’s return, it will certainly be the return of the social media account. Stanford is hoping that something else good will come; they’re hoping for improvement after four straight 3-9 finishes.