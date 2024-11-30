Andrew Luck lands new job in college football

Five years after his abrupt retirement from the NFL, Andrew Luck is back in football.

Luck will serve as the new general manager for the Stanford football program, the school announced Saturday. In a statement, the school said Luck will oversee all aspects of the football program, including recruiting and roster building.

“I am a product of this University, of Nerd Nation; I love this place,” Luck said in the statement. “I believe deeply in Stanford’s unique approach to athletics and academics and the opportunity to help drive our program back to the top. Coach (Troy) Taylor has the team pointed in the right direction, and I cannot wait to work with him, the staff, and the best, brightest, and toughest football players in the world.”

Luck very famously retired from the Indianapolis Colts on the eve of the 2019 season. He has kept a relatively low profile since, though he has still dabbled in football. This represents his most visible public venture since his retirement. He has definitely paid attention to the college game, though, as one of his rare public appearances was at the national championship game back in 2022.

Luck remains one of the best players in Stanford program history. The Cardinal have fallen on hard times lately, as they have not posted a winning season since 2018, which also represents their last bowl appearance. They just wrapped up a 3-9 campaign this year with a loss to San Jose State on Friday. Luck will be tasked with helping to turn that around.