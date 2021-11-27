Arch Manning talks Ole Miss with blond girl in viral video

A video featuring top high school recruit Arch Manning and a young blonde went viral on Friday.

The video was shared by a Twitter account called @omsportsburner. The video appears to come from Snapchat and shows Manning lying on a bed or couch. There is a football on top of a pillow behind him. A young blonde girl is seated in front of Manning. She appears to be holding a camera and is smiling during the video (seen here).

“Arch Manning is coming to Ole Miss, right?” she says.

Manning chuckles in response and then plays along.

“Right. Hotty Toddy,” Manning says.

“Yeahhh!” the girl cheers.

The video was done in jest by Arch, but it was still enough for Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin to share on his Twitter account.

Arch is a junior quarterback at Newman High School in New Orleans. His team got destroyed 49-7 in their playoff game on Friday, but that hasn’t hurt Manning’s status as a top recruit. Ole Miss, where his uncle Eli, father Cooper and grandfather Archie all played, is one of the schools Arch is considering. He also made fall visits to Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Clemson. Kiffin has made his recruitment of Arch a priority.

Photo: Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 5108