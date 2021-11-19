Lane Kiffin taking full advantage of new NCAA rules in recruiting Arch Manning

The NCAA’s modernized rulebook is creating lots of new advantages for college athletes. It also has some perks for coaches, and Lane Kiffin is taking full advantage.

Under previous NCAA rules, college coaches were not permitted to endorse any noninstitutional athletic events, meaning coaches weren’t allowed to discuss or advertise the fact that they attended a high school recruit’s game. Under new rules, that restriction has been removed.

So when Kiffin decided to attend Friday’s Isidore Newman game to check out top prep quarterback Arch Manning, the Ole Miss coach wanted everyone to know it.

Feels like a great night to go watch 2 great high school programs @EHSBRAthletics vs @NewmanAthletes #GoKnights #GoGreenies — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 19, 2021

If the odds are any indication, Kiffin has some ground to make up in the race to recruit Manning. Maybe this sort of thing will help. Regardless, the Ole Miss coach is quite happy to use the weakened restrictions to his advantage.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports