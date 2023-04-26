Arch Manning taking unusual approach to NIL deals

As the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, one would expect Arch Manning to be able to make a lot of money off his name, image, and likeness rights. However, that apparently will not be happening, at least in 2023.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed Wednesday that Manning does not have an NIL deal yet despite being one of the highest-profile freshmen in the sport. Apparently, Manning’s family has taken the stance that the Longhorns quarterback cannot get a deal until he becomes a starting quarterback.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Arch Manning doesn't have a NIL deal. Sarkisian said Archie Manning's and the family's stance is Arch can't have a NIL deal until he becomes a college football starter. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 26, 2023

Sarkisian has already made it clear that Manning will be behind Quinn Evers, at least for the start of the 2023 season. That may not change until 2024.

Obviously, the Manning family hardly needs the money that would come from an NIL deal. That’s probably why they are comfortable taking that stance, but Arch is not going to be promoting himself while sitting on the bench.