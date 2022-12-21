 Skip to main content
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

December 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Arch Manning looks on

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet.

The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday.

Wasserman’s tweet kicked up the rumor mill into high gear.

There were already reports that 4-star recruit Austin Novosad from Dripping Spring in Texas would be flipping from Baylor to Oregon.

Would that qualify as “big-time QB” news? In the recruiting world, yes, but in the rest of the sports world, no. Perhaps that’s the news and Wasserman just overstated things.

The tweet didn’t stop the Arch Manning rumors, though. Manning has been committed to Texas since June and has given no indication of wavering.

We will learn of the news soon enough, and then we will be able to tell whether Wasserman’s description of a “big-time QB” was accurate.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period, so there will be plenty of recruits officially signing with programs, including some surprises.

Arch Manning, Austin Novosad
