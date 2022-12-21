Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet.

The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday.

Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022

Wasserman’s tweet kicked up the rumor mill into high gear.

There were already reports that 4-star recruit Austin Novosad from Dripping Spring in Texas would be flipping from Baylor to Oregon.

🔮: Predicting that Oregon will flip Dripping Springs (Texas) 4 ⭐️ QB Austin Novosad from Baylor. A huge win could be on the horizon for new offensive coordinator Will Stein. LATEST for @DSArivals & @Rivals: https://t.co/4ePWntLApB pic.twitter.com/RgwSRSNZde — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) December 21, 2022

247’s Baylor Mod also put in a crystal ball prediction for 4-star QB Austin Novosad to flip to Oregon tomorrow 👀 — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 21, 2022

Would that qualify as “big-time QB” news? In the recruiting world, yes, but in the rest of the sports world, no. Perhaps that’s the news and Wasserman just overstated things.

The tweet didn’t stop the Arch Manning rumors, though. Manning has been committed to Texas since June and has given no indication of wavering.

We will learn of the news soon enough, and then we will be able to tell whether Wasserman’s description of a “big-time QB” was accurate.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the early signing period, so there will be plenty of recruits officially signing with programs, including some surprises.