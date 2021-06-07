 Skip to main content
Arch Manning gets scholarship offer from Clemson

June 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Arch Manning

Arch Manning’s visit to Clemson resulted in an offer as expected.

Manning is embarking on a tour of various college football programs he is considering. The quarterback prospect, who will be a junior in the fall, began his visits with a trip to Clemson this weekend.

Manning showed off his big arm with a nice throw in a workout on Saturday (video here). At the end of his visit, he received a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Arch plans to visit SMU, Texas, Alabama and Georgia on the rest of his June trip. He has previously visited LSU and Ole Miss. His father (Cooper), grandfather (Archie) and uncle (Eli) all played for Ole Miss. His uncle Peyton played at Tennessee.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Arch has some interest in visiting Stanford and USC on the West Coast; Notre Dame and Ohio State; and North Carolina and Virginia. Manning is a five-star recruit and top player in his recruiting class.

