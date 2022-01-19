Archie Manning had interesting comment about playing at Alabama

Archie Manning had a very interesting comment on Tuesday while presenting an award.

Archie presented the “Manning Award” to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The award goes to the best college quarterback in the country, as determined by the Sugar Bowl Committee.

While presenting the award to Young, Archie noted that playing at Alabama as Young does gives one the opportunity to play in big games.

Archie Manning in presenting the Manning Award to Bryce Young today: “I always told my boys, you live to play in big games. If you’re a quarterback at the University of Alabama, you’re going to play in a lot of big games." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 18, 2022

Why is that notable? Because it has some ties to Arch Manning.

Arch is Archie’s grandson and the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. Arch is believed to be considering Alabama, along with four other schools. If Archie has emphasized the point to Arch about playing in big games, then that may have stuck in Arch’s head and could influence his college decision.

Another influence could be Arch’s family heritage. Arch’s father Cooper, grandfather Archie and uncle Eli all played at Ole Miss. Arch could ultimately choose to go play for the Rebels to keep the family tradition alive.

Photo: Jul 16, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; Archie Manning speaks during the SEC Legends panel featuring Herschel Walker and Manning and Steve Spurrier discussing 150 years of college football with the media at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports