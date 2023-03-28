Archie Manning visited Arch at Texas bubble

Arch Manning received a visit from one of his famous family members.

Arch is a freshman at Texas after enrolling on campus early so he could take part in spring practices. On Monday, he shared some photos to his Instagram account. One of the photos showed Arch with his grandfather Archie Manning at Texas’ practice bubble in Austin.

Archie Manning in the bubble with his grandson @ArchManning 🤘🏻📸 Arch Manning Instagram pic.twitter.com/DF6U96B9Ml — Chris Bennett (CB) (@chrisgb002000) March 28, 2023

Archie Manning was a long time New Orleans Saints quarterback who made the Pro Bowl in 1978 and 1979. He played his college ball at Ole Miss and is the patriarch of the Manning quarterback family. His sons Eli and Peyton both won two Super Bowls during their playing careers. His oldest son is Cooper, who had to retire from football due to a spinal condition. Cooper is the father of Arch.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this month that Arch would have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job. He is competing with last season’s starter Quinn Ewers for the job.