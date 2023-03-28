 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 27, 2023

Archie Manning visited Arch at Texas bubble

March 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Arch Manning looks on

Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Recruit Arch Manning, right, and his father Cooper Manning before the game between Clemson and Florida State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning received a visit from one of his famous family members.

Arch is a freshman at Texas after enrolling on campus early so he could take part in spring practices. On Monday, he shared some photos to his Instagram account. One of the photos showed Arch with his grandfather Archie Manning at Texas’ practice bubble in Austin.

Archie Manning was a long time New Orleans Saints quarterback who made the Pro Bowl in 1978 and 1979. He played his college ball at Ole Miss and is the patriarch of the Manning quarterback family. His sons Eli and Peyton both won two Super Bowls during their playing careers. His oldest son is Cooper, who had to retire from football due to a spinal condition. Cooper is the father of Arch.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this month that Arch would have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job. He is competing with last season’s starter Quinn Ewers for the job.

Article Tags

Arch ManningArchie Manning
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus