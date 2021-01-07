Arizona hires former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown

Don Brown may have taken the fall at Michigan this season, but he already has a new gig.

Brown has been hired by Arizona to be their new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Under Brown, Michigan had top-10 defenses in four of his five seasons. But the 65-year-old was let go after the Wolverines slipped to 50th this season.

Brown joins Jedd Fisch’s staff with the Wildcats. The two were coaches together on Michigan’s staff in 2016 under Jim Harbaugh.

Prior to Michigan, Brown coached at Boston College, UConn and Maryland. Fisch has been busy filling out his staff at Arizona, which includes Brennan Carroll as offensive coordinator.