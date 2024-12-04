 Skip to main content
Is Arizona QB Noah Fifita looking to transfer?

December 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Arizona Wildcats logo

Is Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita looking to transfer away from the program? That’s what people are wondering, and there is conflicting information on the matter.

On Tuesday, Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney reported that Fifita was entering the transfer portal.

The report made headlines, but it didn’t take long for the rumor to be shot down.

Fifita’s father Les told various media outlets that the report was not true.

Fifita being available on the open market would be big news. In 2023, he had a tremendous season where he completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Arizona went 10-3 last year. This year, the Wildcats have a new coach and have dropped off. Fifita has completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,958 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Arizona has gone 4-8.

