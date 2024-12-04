Is Arizona QB Noah Fifita looking to transfer?

Is Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita looking to transfer away from the program? That’s what people are wondering, and there is conflicting information on the matter.

On Tuesday, Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney reported that Fifita was entering the transfer portal.

Arizona QB Noah Fifita is entering the transfer portal, sources tell @adamgorney Fifita was Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year last season. He has two seasons of eligibility left pic.twitter.com/E2os09nGPC — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 3, 2024

The report made headlines, but it didn’t take long for the rumor to be shot down.

Fifita’s father Les told various media outlets that the report was not true.

Reports that Arizona QB Noah Fifita is entering the transfer portal are “completely false,” his father Les Fifita told ESPN. Fifita wants to stay at Arizona and isn’t planning to transfer. pic.twitter.com/JJHofsnqL8 — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 4, 2024

247Sports reached out to Noah Fifita's father, who told us the reports of Noah entering the transfer portal are untrue. "He wants to stay at Arizona and has no intention of entering the portal." — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) December 4, 2024

Fifita being available on the open market would be big news. In 2023, he had a tremendous season where he completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Arizona went 10-3 last year. This year, the Wildcats have a new coach and have dropped off. Fifita has completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,958 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Arizona has gone 4-8.