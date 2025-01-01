 Skip to main content
Arizona State questioned over playcall on crucial Texas touchdown

January 1, 2025
by Grey Papke
Arizona State FootballCollege Football Playoff 2024

Arizona State blitz on Texas

The Arizona State Sun Devils appeared poised to pull off a shocking comeback win in Wednesday’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, but one questionable playcall on defense may have cost them everything.

The Sun Devils were one play away from winning the game in overtime, as they had Texas backed up on 4th and 13 from the 28-yard line. Arizona State decided to dial up pressure instead of putting an emphasis on coverage, dialing up what looked like an all-out blitz.

The call backfired tremendously. Arizona State only sent five players without anyone really dropping back into coverage, Texas’ protection held up, none of the blitzers got home, and QB Quinn Ewers found a streaking Matthew Golden beyond the secondary for a game-tying touchdown.

It should be noted that Ewers appeared to notice the blitz and changed his protections to account for it. Still, many immediately questioned the call to send the house in that situation.

This wasn’t quite as bad as the infamous blitz call that effectively ended Gregg Williams’ NFL coaching career. However, one has to wonder why the Sun Devils left their secondary in such a tough spot on a do-or-die play.

Texas went on to win the game 39-31 in double overtime to advance to the semi-final.

