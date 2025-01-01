Arizona State questioned over playcall on crucial Texas touchdown

The Arizona State Sun Devils appeared poised to pull off a shocking comeback win in Wednesday’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, but one questionable playcall on defense may have cost them everything.

The Sun Devils were one play away from winning the game in overtime, as they had Texas backed up on 4th and 13 from the 28-yard line. Arizona State decided to dial up pressure instead of putting an emphasis on coverage, dialing up what looked like an all-out blitz.

The call backfired tremendously. Arizona State only sent five players without anyone really dropping back into coverage, Texas’ protection held up, none of the blitzers got home, and QB Quinn Ewers found a streaking Matthew Golden beyond the secondary for a game-tying touchdown.

TEXAS ON 4TH DOWN TO STAY ALIVE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/so6g50zUaR — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2025

It should be noted that Ewers appeared to notice the blitz and changed his protections to account for it. Still, many immediately questioned the call to send the house in that situation.

ASU blitzed 50 guys and didn’t even come close to getting home — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 1, 2025

Still trying to figure out why Arizona State dialed up an all-out blitz on fourth-and-13… — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) January 1, 2025

Arizona State DC dials up a blitz rather than playing safeties over the top on 4th and 13. Pure insanity. — #13 in the Nation 🙌 (@TreyCumby) January 1, 2025

Arizona State is going to think about that 4th and 13 blitz for a long time. So close. Everyone finally got the competitive College Football Playoff game they wanted. — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) January 1, 2025

What a game between Arizona State and Texas! Quinn Ewers showed a ton of composure. If ASU would drop into coverage after showing blitz on 4th Down, you have to wonder what could have been. We know that's when Quinn struggles, show one thing, and run something else. — T'N'T College Football Podcast (@TNTCollegeFoot1) January 1, 2025

If you’re going to blitz, BLITZ ASU ended up just sending 5. That won’t cut it https://t.co/tPs3uwXp2R — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) January 1, 2025

This wasn’t quite as bad as the infamous blitz call that effectively ended Gregg Williams’ NFL coaching career. However, one has to wonder why the Sun Devils left their secondary in such a tough spot on a do-or-die play.

Texas went on to win the game 39-31 in double overtime to advance to the semi-final.