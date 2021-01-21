 Skip to main content
Arizona State fans troll rival Arizona with billboard

January 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Herm Edwards

Arizona State fans trolled rival Arizona with a billboard reminder of the lopsided result in the Territorial Cup last season.

Some ASU fans put up a billboard between Phoenix and Tucson to remind Arizona about the dominant 70-7 win the Sun Devils enjoyed in December. The billboard features two badges with devil horns and tails that say “70-7”. The message on the board says “No Pity for the Kitty.”

The billboard was paid for by VIP members of the Sun Devil Source community.

The billboard was also revenge for Arizona putting up billboards around Phoenix, not too far from ASU’s campus in Tempe, to promote their hire of Kevin Sumlin.

The rivalry game was so one-sided that it cost Kevin Sumlin his job.

Arizona has a new coach, but ASU fans are going to continue enjoying the big win all offseason-long.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0

