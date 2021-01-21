Arizona State fans troll rival Arizona with billboard

Arizona State fans trolled rival Arizona with a billboard reminder of the lopsided result in the Territorial Cup last season.

Some ASU fans put up a billboard between Phoenix and Tucson to remind Arizona about the dominant 70-7 win the Sun Devils enjoyed in December. The billboard features two badges with devil horns and tails that say “70-7”. The message on the board says “No Pity for the Kitty.”

A not so friendly reminder for UofA fans courtesy of Sun Devil fans on the ⁦@SunDevilSource⁩ sanctuary. Story for ⁦@AllSportsTucson⁩ coming soon pic.twitter.com/XKxglTV6oO — Brittany Bowyer (@bbowyer07) January 20, 2021

The billboard was paid for by VIP members of the Sun Devil Source community.

Paid for by VIP members of our community, the Devils’ Sanctuary, who wanted to remind Arizona fans of the most lopsided game in Territorial Cup history. https://t.co/eOvtZKbIoe — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) January 20, 2021

The billboard was also revenge for Arizona putting up billboards around Phoenix, not too far from ASU’s campus in Tempe, to promote their hire of Kevin Sumlin.

How it started: In early 2018 Kevin Sumlin was hired by the University of Arizona. The athletics department displayed Sumlin on billboards in the Phoenix area, including one within a stones throw of ASU. How it's going: (billboard on I-10 btwn Phoenix and Tucson) https://t.co/63JoluViU8 — Andrew (@BrickCityDevils) January 20, 2021

The rivalry game was so one-sided that it cost Kevin Sumlin his job.

Arizona has a new coach, but ASU fans are going to continue enjoying the big win all offseason-long.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0