Arizona, Arizona State mascots get into fist fight during rivalry game

Things got heated on Friday between rivals Arizona and Arizona State. More specifically, things got heated between the mascots of the respective schools.

Nick Borgia captured a video during the third quarter of the game in Tucson. ASU mascot Sparky traded punches with Wilbur the Wildcat. Sparky seemed to get the best end of things.

Take a look:

The victory in the fight was much needed for the Sun Devils. They lost the Territorial Cup 38-35 and dropped to 3-9 on the season, while the Wildcats ended their season 5-7.

Both schools having losing records is not where either program wants to be, but at least the Wildcats claimed bragging rights in the game. Not so much in the fight though.