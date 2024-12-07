Ashton Jeanty goes viral for wild trucking of defender in MWC championship game

Ashton Jeanty continues to leave defenders with footprints on their faces.

The Boise State star running back Jeanty went viral in Friday’s Mountain West Conference championship game against UNLV for his latest feat of strength. During the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Jeanty met UNLV defensive back Tony Grimes on a rush attempt and proceeded to completely flatten him.

Jeanty lowered his head into Grimes’ shoulder pads, causing Grimes to end up flat on his wallet as Jeanty rumbled ahead for a few more yards before being tackled by two other UNLV defenders.

Check it out.

That trucking had to be especially unforgiving for Grimes since Friday’s game was played in 26-degree evening weather in Boise. As for Jeanty, he also had a monster 75-yard touchdown run on UNLV earlier in the contest.

ASHTON JEANTY IS UNSTOPPABLE@BroncoSportsFB scores a third TD before the half pic.twitter.com/2Xek565tR5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2024

A frontrunner (along with Colorado’s Travis Hunter) to win the Heisman Trophy this season, Jeanty finished with 209 rushing yards on the day as the No. 10 Broncos went on to beat the No. 20 Rebels by a 21-7 final score. That marked Boise State’s second straight conference championship as well as their fourth in the last eight seasons.

The junior Jeanty is now up to a superb 2,497 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns this season to help lead Boise State to a 12-1 record. There have been plenty of great highlights along the way for Jeanty, and the next time that we see him will be in the College Football Playoff.