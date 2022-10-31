Auburn selects familiar ex-player as interim head coach

The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans.

Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach for the final four games of the season, according to Nathan King of Auburn Undercover. Williams has served as the team’s running backs coach since 2019.

Williams was a dominant running back for Auburn from 2001 to 2004, and his 45 rushing touchdowns remain the most in school history. He was drafted fifth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his career was shortened by serious injuries to both knees.

Williams probably is not a candidate for the full-time job, but it might make for some nice nostalgia down the stretch. Instead, the Tigers could go for another former superstar as their next coach.