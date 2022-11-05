 Skip to main content
Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders

November 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders in a hat

Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after pregame warmups with the Tigers before JSU s nonconference battle against longtime rival Southern University at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Deion Sanders is in the frame as an option to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.

“Would the big money people there feel totally comfortable with him running the show at Auburn?” Feldman said.

Sanders has total control of his program at Jackson State and has tailored it to his liking. It is fair to question whether he would have that at a power school like Auburn, or whether they would be willing to give it to him.

Sanders has made clear he would be open to offers from other schools. However, he’s clearly not desperate to move on, and can afford to be picky about his situation. That may simply make Auburn the wrong fit.

Auburn FootballDeion Sanders
