Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is in the frame as an option to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.

Nebraska and Auburn are still searching for their new head coaches 🔎👀@BruceFeldmanCFB weighs in on potential options for the positions 📝 pic.twitter.com/1BRh5WFcev — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022

“Would the big money people there feel totally comfortable with him running the show at Auburn?” Feldman said.

Sanders has total control of his program at Jackson State and has tailored it to his liking. It is fair to question whether he would have that at a power school like Auburn, or whether they would be willing to give it to him.

Sanders has made clear he would be open to offers from other schools. However, he’s clearly not desperate to move on, and can afford to be picky about his situation. That may simply make Auburn the wrong fit.