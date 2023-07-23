Austin Peay football player dies in car accident

An Austin Peay football player died in a car accident on Friday night near the school’s campus in Clarksville, Tenn.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release that freshman defensive back Jeremiah Collins was killed in a single-car crash. The 18-year-old was driving at an excessive speed while exiting the freeway, which caused his pickup truck to roll several times before coming to rest in a grassy area. Police said there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

Collins was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Austin Peay confirmed the sad news on Saturday.

Austin Peay mourns the loss of Jeremiah Collins, a freshman football player, who passed away last night.https://t.co/ooiXHf0FHz — Austin Peay Governors (@letsgopeay) July 22, 2023

“We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins,” head coach Scotty Walden said in a statement. “Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.”

Collins had just graduated from nearby Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The three-star recruit was the top player in Austin Peay’s incoming class. He had previously committed to Louisville and also had offers from Kentucky and Illinois.