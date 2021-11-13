Spencer Rattler replaces struggling Caleb Williams as Oklahoma QB

When Spencer Rattler was struggling earlier in the season, he was benched and replaced by Caleb Williams. The tables have now turned several weeks later.

Oklahoma’s offense struggled mightily on Saturday against Baylor, with Williams in particular shouldering the blame. The freshman was just 8-for-17 for 84 yards with two interceptions well into the second half of the game.

Williams’ struggles were such that they inspired a “we want Rattler” chant from Sooners fans.

Oh now the Oklahoma fans want Spencer Rattler? pic.twitter.com/sQktAGbNnJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2021

Those fans soon got their wish, as Rattler replaced Williams at quarterback late in the third quarter. Ultimately, it didn’t really jumpstart the struggling Oklahoma offense.

Williams has made some remarkable plays for Oklahoma this season. With an unbeaten season on the line and Williams struggling mightily, coach Lincoln Riley wasn’t left with much choice but to hope for something better from Rattler.

Rattler, a former five-star recruit, had been expected to leave Oklahoma at the end of the season. This is unlikely to change that, but it’s worth paying attention to.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (7) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Lx14071