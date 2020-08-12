 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 12, 2020

Big 12 announces fall football schedule, official start date

August 12, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Big 12 conference

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences both announced this week that they will not be playing football this fall, but the Big 12 is still planning to have games beginning in September. On Wednesday, the Big 12 released its full conference schedule.

The plan at the moment for the Big 12 is to have opening weekend on Sept. 26, which is about a month later than originally scheduled. Teams will each play nine games and have two bye weeks, allowing for flexibility in case a game needs to be postponed. Here’s the full schedule:

A previous report said some within the Big 12 were split on whether or not to have a fall season, but conference officials ultimately decided to not follow the Big Ten and Pac-12.

The ACC and SEC are the other two power conferences. Both are currently holding firm on their plans to play a college football season this fall, though there has been no official announcement.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus