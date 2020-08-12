Big 12 announces fall football schedule, official start date

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences both announced this week that they will not be playing football this fall, but the Big 12 is still planning to have games beginning in September. On Wednesday, the Big 12 released its full conference schedule.

The plan at the moment for the Big 12 is to have opening weekend on Sept. 26, which is about a month later than originally scheduled. Teams will each play nine games and have two bye weeks, allowing for flexibility in case a game needs to be postponed. Here’s the full schedule:

A 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 delivery for #Big12FB fans‼️ Your first look at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Conference schedule pic.twitter.com/1W00A3EYuM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 12, 2020

A previous report said some within the Big 12 were split on whether or not to have a fall season, but conference officials ultimately decided to not follow the Big Ten and Pac-12.

The ACC and SEC are the other two power conferences. Both are currently holding firm on their plans to play a college football season this fall, though there has been no official announcement.