Big 12 issues two-word statement on Colorado’s return

The Big 12 is bringing back Colorado, and the conference made the announcement in a pretty funny way.

The league parodied Michael Jordan’s famous 1995 comeback message by releasing a two-word statement attributed to commissioner Brett Yormark. The statement, which regarded Colorado, simply reads “They’re back.”

A statement from the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 27, 2023

News about Colorado’s likely return to the Big 12 from the Pac-12 emerged on Wednesday, and appears to have been made official a day later. The conference’s statement came shortly after Colorado’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to make the move.

The Colorado Board of Regents has made it official: The Buffaloes are Big 12-bound. The resolution passed unanimously, 9-0. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 27, 2023

Colorado spent most of its existence in the Big Eight and Big 12 until moving to the Pac-12 in 2011. They return just over a decade later, with the Pac-12 struggling to produce a TV deal and losing numerous high-profile schools to other leagues. Ironically, Colorado’s athletic director took a shot at those departing the Pac-12 when it happened last year. Now he is joining the exodus.