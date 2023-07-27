 Skip to main content
Big 12 issues two-word statement on Colorado’s return

July 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
The Big 12 is bringing back Colorado, and the conference made the announcement in a pretty funny way.

The league parodied Michael Jordan’s famous 1995 comeback message by releasing a two-word statement attributed to commissioner Brett Yormark. The statement, which regarded Colorado, simply reads “They’re back.”

News about Colorado’s likely return to the Big 12 from the Pac-12 emerged on Wednesday, and appears to have been made official a day later. The conference’s statement came shortly after Colorado’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to make the move.

Colorado spent most of its existence in the Big Eight and Big 12 until moving to the Pac-12 in 2011. They return just over a decade later, with the Pac-12 struggling to produce a TV deal and losing numerous high-profile schools to other leagues. Ironically, Colorado’s athletic director took a shot at those departing the Pac-12 when it happened last year. Now he is joining the exodus.

