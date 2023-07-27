Big 12 issues two-word statement on Colorado’s return
The Big 12 is bringing back Colorado, and the conference made the announcement in a pretty funny way.
The league parodied Michael Jordan’s famous 1995 comeback message by releasing a two-word statement attributed to commissioner Brett Yormark. The statement, which regarded Colorado, simply reads “They’re back.”
A statement from the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 27, 2023
News about Colorado’s likely return to the Big 12 from the Pac-12 emerged on Wednesday, and appears to have been made official a day later. The conference’s statement came shortly after Colorado’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to make the move.
The Colorado Board of Regents has made it official: The Buffaloes are Big 12-bound.
The resolution passed unanimously, 9-0.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 27, 2023
Colorado spent most of its existence in the Big Eight and Big 12 until moving to the Pac-12 in 2011. They return just over a decade later, with the Pac-12 struggling to produce a TV deal and losing numerous high-profile schools to other leagues. Ironically, Colorado’s athletic director took a shot at those departing the Pac-12 when it happened last year. Now he is joining the exodus.