Report: Big Ten could try to poach 4 schools from Pac-12

The Big Ten is exploring the possibility of poaching as many as four more schools from the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 has been going downhill over the last decade, decreasing in national significance, visibility and relevance. The previous regime under Larry Scott had a lot to do with taking the conference in the wrong direction. Poor navigation since then and during the pandemic continued to hurt matters.

UCLA and USC have made plans to leave the conference for the Big Ten in 2024. Colorado is leaving for the Big 12 next year as well.

The Pac-12’s reported TV proposal was for a mostly streaming deal with Apple TV. The nine remaining schools are evaluating their options at this point, which include remaining together and accepting a deal with Apple TV, or leaving for other conferences.

Arizona, Arizona State and Utah could potentially leave for the Big 12. That would leave six schools behind in the Pac-12.

According to Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel, the Big Ten is considering adding not just Oregon and Washington, but also Cal and Stanford. If those schools were to leave the conference for the Big Ten, that would leave behind just Oregon State and Washington State, which could end up joining the Mountain West. Or the Pac-12 could add a whole bunch of new schools and hardly resemble the conference it once was.

“It’s also commissioner’s job to keep conference chancellors and presidents informed about new developments as they occur,” the Big Ten said of expansion talks.

The Big Ten adding Cal and Stanford would be interesting. Both schools have a long, rich history of athletics — particularly with the olympic sports. But the schools — particularly Cal — have shown less and less interest over time in athletics, especially football. Cal was the only school still postponing football games due to COVID in late 2021.

Those two schools theoretically would bring the Bay Area TV markets, but the attendance figures at games for both schools — especially in football — are weak.

Oregon and Washington would make the most sense if the Big Ten were to expand. Cal and Stanford would help the conference have a western division, but they wouldn’t bring as much to the table in terms of football as the schools in the Pacific Northwest.