Report: Big Ten still most likely to begin play in January

Though other proposals continue to be floated, there appears to be little reason to expect the Big Ten to change course on when its college football season will start.

According to Mike Farrell of Rivals.com, those in Big Ten meetings believe January is still the plan to start any potential season.

Two Big Ten sources about yesterday’s meeting which did not include all coaches. One said they are going around in circles and the other said most likely January is still the plan. pic.twitter.com/tTqVxfN5ge — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) August 29, 2020

As has been the case throughout the process, it looks outwardly like the conference is just trying to piece things together. There was a lot of chatter about a report that a late fall season was under consideration. For now, that doesn’t sound like a proposal with a lot of traction.

At the moment, the model proposed by one athletic director still seems the most feasible. Only time will tell if it proves realistic.