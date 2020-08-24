Iowa AD shares possible model for Big Ten football in 2021

The Big Ten remains committed to playing football in spring, but the league is still going about figuring out how to do it.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta floated one possible idea on Monday. That involves trying to play games at neutral sites in January and February to avoid interrupting the regularly-scheduled 2021 season.

Iowa AD Gary Barta said one football model is playing January/February at neutral sites to ensure there’s a full 12-game season in 2021. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) August 24, 2020

This is more of a winter season than a spring one. Still, one can see what the Big Ten is trying to do here. Pushing into spring could prevent the 2021 season from starting on time.

This is still a lot of games to play in one calendar year. That’s why one former Big Ten coach thinks a spring season won’t happen at all.