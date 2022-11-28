Big Ten announces discipline for Michigan State over tunnel incident

The Big Ten on Monday announced discipline against Michigan State over the postgame tunnel incident against Michigan on Oct. 29.

In a statement, the league announced that cornerback Khary Crump would be suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season on top of the four-game suspension he has already served. All of Michigan State’s other player suspensions were deemed sufficient, but the university was fined $100,000 over the incident.

This represents the largest fine the conference has handed out, surpassing the one given to Michigan’s Juwan Howard in February.

Michigan was publicly reprimanded for failing to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams while entering or leaving the field of play, but no other Michigan players or officials were sanctioned.

All of the discipline stems from a postgame fight following Michigan’s home win in late October, when multiple Spartan players were seen attacking Michigan players in the tunnel. Seven players are facing criminal charges over their roles in the incident.