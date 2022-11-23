Michigan State players criminally charged over tunnel incident

Several Michigan State football players have been charged for their alleged roles in the tunnel incident that broke out following their game against Michigan on October 29.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security announced in a press release on Wednesday that criminal charges have been filed against seven Spartans players. Sophomore safety Khary Crump, who was seen on video swinging his helmet at a Michigan player, was charged with one count of felonious assault. Six other players — sophomore linebacker Itayvion Brown, junior defensive back Angelo Grose, junior defensive back Justin White, senior defensive end Brandon Wright, freshman defensive end Zion Young and senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon — have been charged with one count of aggravated assault, which is a misdemeanor.

You can see the full press release and list of charges below:

BREAKING: Charges have been filed against 7 MSU football players for their involvement in the tunnel melee against Michigan players on Oct. 29 Khary Crump being charged with felonious assault, Jacoby Windon assault & battery, 5 others with aggravated assault. pic.twitter.com/e6HeDLloOT — Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) November 23, 2022

University of Michigan Police announced two weeks ago that they had completed their investigation and turned the case over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. The prosecutor’s office determined that charges were warranted.

Two Michigan players were seen on video getting beat up in the tunnel by numerous Michigan State players following the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over the Spartans on October 29.

A first video to emerge showed Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows getting beat up by several Michigan State players. A second video showed Gemon Green getting beat up, with a Spartans player even swinging a helmet at him.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that his players were the victims of “assault.” Michigan State suspended eight players in the days after the incident took place, once they had reviewed matters.

Green hired an attorney and planned to press charges.