Bill Belichick makes notable addition to his UNC staff

Bill Belichick has made a notable addition to his new coaching staff at North Carolina, though it is one that was widely expected.

Belichick has hired his son Steve Belichick as UNC’s defensive coordinator, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Steve is currently the defensive coordinator of the Washington Huskies, so he will not officially join the Tar Heels under after Washington plays Louisville in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.

Belichick had both of his sons, Steve and Brian, working for him when he was the head coach of the New England Patriots. Steve moved on to take the Washington job after Bill was pushed out last year. Brian stayed with the Patriots to work under new head coach Jerod Mayo as a safeties coach.

When Belichick first began negotiating with UNC, one theory was that the 73-year-old wanted to set things up so Steve could become the next head coach of the Tar Heels.

Washington went 6-6 this year and their defense allowed 22.8 points per game (47th of 134). That was a better performance than the school’s offense, which was ranked 110th. They will now have to replace their defensive coordinator after just one season.