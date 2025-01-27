Bill Belichick lands recruiting visit with top QB prospect

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick is swinging for the fences on the recruiting trail, and that includes going for some of the best high school prospects in the country.

Belichick had an in-home visit with top class of 2026 quarterback prospect Jared Curtis on Monday. Curtis even posted a photo with Belichick, as the two apparently checked out “The Paul Finebaum Show” together.

Great in home visit today! pic.twitter.com/vDwpLQ3Ybd — Jared Curtis 2026 QB (@Jaredcurtis37) January 27, 2025

Currently a junior at Nashville Christian School, Curtis is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class. He had previously committed to Georgia, but announced in October that he had decommitted.

Belichick’s recruitment of Curtis means he is aiming high and going after players that have interest from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, and Oregon. One of the big advantages of Belichick’s hire is that it instantly puts North Carolina in that conversation for top recruits, whether Belichick can ultimately seal the deal or not. The new Tar Heels coach has been trying to land the top in-state talent as well.

With all but one NFL head coaching job filled, recruits can now rest assured Belichick will actually be coaching the Tar Heels in 2025, despite some previous rumors to the contrary.