Details emerge regarding Bill Belichick’s North Carolina contract

December 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bill Belichick during a Patriots game

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick has agreed to become the new head coach at North Carolina, and details are beginning to emerge about his compensation.

Belichick’s North Carolina deal is for three years and is worth $30 million, according to Ralph D. Russo and Brendan Marks of The Athletic. That figure will put him among the highest-paid coaches in the college game, though not quite at the top.

According to USA Today’s database of coaching salaries, a $10 million annual salary puts Belichick on par with Kalen DeBoer of Alabama and Mike Norvell of Florida State. Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney, Steve Sarkisian, and Lincoln Riley are all ahead of him in terms of base pay. It is unclear how much, if any, of Belichick’s earnings will be tied to bonuses.

There will also be great intrigue surrounding Belichick’s buyout, which was not immediately reported. Belichick will likely still be linked to NFL jobs, but a hefty buyout would be a clear signal that he is serious about staying in Chapel Hill for the duration of the deal. The three-year deal is relatively short by modern coaching standards, but that is likely a concession to the reality that Belichick is 72.

Reports had emerged earlier Wednesday that Belichick and the Tar Heels were finalizing a deal, but that there were still some key issues that had to be sorted out. The two sides ultimately got there, ushering in a fascinating new era for both Belichick and the Tar Heels.

Bill BelichickNorth Carolina Football
