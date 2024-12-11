Bill Belichick reportedly finalizing deal with North Carolina

The most shocking head coaching rumor of the year is apparently going to be a reality.

North Carolina is finalizing a contract with Bill Belichick to make him the school’s new head football coach, according to Adam Smith of Inside Carolina. The school’s Board of Trustees is in the process of setting up an emergency meeting to approve the contract. Terms were not immediately available.

Inside Carolina had been the first to report that Belichick was a legitimate candidate for the job last week.

There had been widespread skepticism that Belichick was serious about a college job, but he was evidently serious all along. He opened up a bit about the possibility on Monday, and while he did not divulge too many details about the process, he certainly made it sound that he had given a lot of thought to how he would approach the college game. His pitch to recruits will likely be a simple one: if they come and play for the Tar Heels, he will get them ready for the NFL.

Belichick needs 15 more wins (including postseason) to pass Don Shula as the winningest NFL coach of all time. Whether that happens at any point remains to be seen if the 72-year-old plans to devote multiple seasons to a college job.