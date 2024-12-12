Interesting details emerge in Bill Belichick’s North Carolina contract

Bill Belichick’s new contract with North Carolina contains a some interesting details, particularly in the latter half of the deal.

Belichick’s contract was released Thursday following his introduction as the school’s new head football coach. The five-year deal is only guaranteed for the first three years, though Belichick will make $10 million per year over the course of the deal.

Perhaps most intriguing, however, is Belichick’s buyout. Belichick has a $10 million buyout until June 1, 2025, but after that point, the buyout is reduced to just $1 million.

Bill Belichick term sheet at UNC. $50 million over five years, but years four and five are not guaranteed. Includes membership at Chapel Hill Country Club and other perks. Deal is laden with bonus opportunities. pic.twitter.com/F7RJCEkRP1 — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) December 12, 2024

The contract also includes a host of perks, including a membership at Chapel Hill Country Club. Belichick is also entitled to a host of bonuses, including $300,000 for winning an ACC championship and $750,000 just for making the College Football Playoff.

Belichick’s buyout might be the real talking point. It is basically a non-factor beyond next season, which will do nothing to shut down future NFL rumors. The coach strongly denied that he would consider leaving early, but there would not really be any contractual obstacles if he changes his mind in the future.

Initial reports stated that Belichick’s deal was for three years. As it turns out, that just covers the guarantee. There will be some uncertainty for Belichick once he gets beyond the 2027 season, but if the partnership works and he has not left by that point, he and the school will presumably be happy to continue it at that point.