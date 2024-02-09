 Skip to main content
Bill O’Brien leaves Ohio State for head coach job

February 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Bill O'Brien points at practice

Jul 26, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien directs the office on a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Bill O’Brien was hired as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State last month, but he is already leaving that job for a head coach gig.

O’Brien is expected to be named the new head coach at Boston College, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

O’Brien has deep ties to the Boston area. The 54-year-old grew up in Dorchester, Mass., and had two different stints as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots. He reportedly showed interest in the Boston College job as soon as former head coach Jeff Hafley left to take the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator position.

O’Bren’s first stint with the Patriots was from 2007-2011. He then left to take the head coach job at Penn State, where he went 15-9 over two seasons. O’Brien then became the head coach of the Houston Texans and won four division titles from 2014-2020.

Prior to his return to the Patriots last season, O’Brien spent two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Under his coaching, Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to ever win a Heisman Trophy.

O’Brien is a huge hire for a BC program that is coming off a 7-6 season and has not won more than seven games in a season since 2009. The Eagles considered at least one other notable former head coach, but their fans should be happy to have O’Brien.

