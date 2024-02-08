Ex-Wisconsin coach a candidate for the Boston College job?

Boston College is still searching for a new head coach, and a prominent former Big Ten coach is reportedly in the mix for the job.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported recently that former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst has “gotten some traction” for the Boston College job.

Chryst, 58, coached at Wisconsin from 2015-2022. He was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017. He went 67–26 during his Wisconsin career and led the team to a 6-1 record in bowl games. But he was fired after a 2-3 start last season.

Chryst spent last season working as an offensive analyst under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

BC fired former head coach Jeff Hafley after going 7-6 last season. The Eagles have not won more than seven games in a season since 2009.

If BC is looking for an experienced head coach who has won at a high level, Chryst would be a good choice. There is also one other coach who would meet those criteria and has been linked to the job.