Billy Napier has brutal quote after Florida’s loss to Kentucky

October 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Billy Napier at a press conference

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier talks from the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Florida lost to Kentucky on Saturday for the third consecutive year, and Gators head coach Billy Napier made a troubling admission after the game.

Napier’s team allowed an absurd 329 rushing yards in their 33-14 loss to Kentucky. Florida was dominated in the trenches and had no answer for the Wildcats on the ground. As Napier put it, the game may have been the worst beatdown the Gators have taken since he took over the program last year.

“We’ve gotten beat around here. I don’t know that we’ve been beat up like that,” Napier told reporters.

Kentucky improved to 5-0 with the win. Florida, which was ranked No. 22 in the country going into the game, fell to 3-2.

Florida was hoping for significant improvement this year after a disappointing 6-7 finish in Napier’s first season. They certainly did not look like a contender on Saturday.

.

