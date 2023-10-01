Billy Napier has brutal quote after Florida’s loss to Kentucky

Florida lost to Kentucky on Saturday for the third consecutive year, and Gators head coach Billy Napier made a troubling admission after the game.

Napier’s team allowed an absurd 329 rushing yards in their 33-14 loss to Kentucky. Florida was dominated in the trenches and had no answer for the Wildcats on the ground. As Napier put it, the game may have been the worst beatdown the Gators have taken since he took over the program last year.

Billy Napier on #Gators loss to Kentucky: 'We’ve gotten beat around here. I don’t know that we’ve been beat up like that.' — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) September 30, 2023

“We’ve gotten beat around here. I don’t know that we’ve been beat up like that,” Napier told reporters.

Kentucky improved to 5-0 with the win. Florida, which was ranked No. 22 in the country going into the game, fell to 3-2.

Florida was hoping for significant improvement this year after a disappointing 6-7 finish in Napier’s first season. They certainly did not look like a contender on Saturday.