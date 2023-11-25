Bo Nix left fans in awe with touchdown pass against Oregon State

Bo Nixed helped solidify his Heisman Trophy case with a strong game against rival Oregon State on Friday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. that was highlighted by an awesome touchdown pass before halftime.

Nix went 33/40 for 367 yards and 2 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 31 yards and a TD in his Ducks’ 31-7 win in the Civil War against the Beavers.

Oregon led 14-0 but Oregon State finished off a 15-play drive with a touchdown to leave just 54 seconds left on the clock before halftime. That was enough time for Nix to do his thing.

The Ducks quarterback moved the ball to the Beavers 41 with 20 seconds left and then delivered an awesome touchdown pass. Nix rolled to his right to avoid some pressure and then threw across his body to Troy Franklin, who caught the pass and took it in for a touchdown just before halftime.

OHHH MYYY 😳 This throw was wild from Bo Nix for @oregonfootball 😤 pic.twitter.com/m8TpePCP45 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Here is another angle of the TD pass.

How did Bo Nix pull this off!? 🤯@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/vAYlt8UcNF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

The pass traveled nearly 40 yards downfield but went much further than that due to Nix throwing across his body.

The Ducks are 11-1 and will face Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The winner is likely headed for the College Football Playoff. And if Nix puts together another big game in a win, the senior transfer from Auburn’s case for the Heisman Trophy will be even stronger.