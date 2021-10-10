Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season.

Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.

Stoops was asked whether Iowa proved they deserve the No. 3 ranking.

“They might be second,” Stoops boldly said. “But definitely third, absolutely.”

What makes that such a bold comment? Well, many people think Alabama and Georgia are the top two teams in the country and that there isn’t much of a debate about it. However, Stoops thinks Iowa definitely belongs in that conversation.

Iowa does not face Michigan or Ohio State this year and has a real shot at going undefeated if they don’t stumble. Their remaining schedule is: Purdue, at Wisconsin, at Northwestern, Minnesota, Illinois, and at Nebraska. Winning six more straight games then the Big Ten Championship won’t be easy. But that’s what the Hawkeyes have their eye on. And Stoops thinks for now that they might be one of the top two teams in the country.