Kirby Smart took savage shot at Johnny Manziel

Georgia coach Kirby Smart took a pretty savage shot at Johnny Manziel while speaking at a recent coaching clinic.

Smart was making a presentation at the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic and displayed pictures of four top college quarterbacks: Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, and Manziel.

The Georgia coach then proceeded to ask his audience what the four had in common.

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC Network announcer Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One individual suggested that all four were champions, prompting a savage reply from Smart regarding Manziel’s inclusion.

“Champion? He ain’t no champion,” Smart said of Manziel. “Champion of what? Champion of Fireball.”

NEW: Kirby Smart jabbed Johnny Manziel while speaking at the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic💀



“He ain’t no champion. Champion of what? Champion of fireball!”



(via @JamesALight) https://t.co/GtvRhWtkI9 pic.twitter.com/lp2WC5258c — On3 (@On3sports) February 24, 2025

That is, of course, a reference to the famed whiskey, and a nod to Manziel’s infamous reputation for partying during his playing career. Manziel might not even argue with Smart’s assertion, either.

The actual answer to Smart’s question is that all four were quarterbacks that had great games against one of his defenses. All four also won the Heisman Trophy, as Smart ultimately conceded. Manziel faced Smart twice while Smart was Alabama’s defensive coordinator, famously leading the Aggies to a 29-24 upset win over the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in 2012.

Smart’s summary of Manziel is ultimately how the former Texas A&M quarterback will be remembered. Manziel was an elite player who won a Heisman Trophy, but was held back by his off-field exploits. Those issues ultimately derailed his NFL career.

Now 32, Manziel is out of football, apparently for good. He was the subject of a well-received Netflix documentary in 2023 in which he offered some deeply personal revelations. He was in the news recently after splitting with his well-known girlfriend earlier this month.