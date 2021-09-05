 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 5, 2021

Look: Bobby Bowden has tributes at Doak Campbell Stadium

September 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bobby Bowden

Florida State is paying tribute to late coach Bobby Bowden at Doak Campbell Stadium this season.

The Seminoles have images of Bobby’s signature look in the stadium. One is behind the goal posts in the end zone. The other is on the field at the 25-yard line. Take a look:

The Bowden logos include the type of hat he used to wear, along with “Bobby” spelled out in script writing.

There will also be a Bowden patch on the sleeve of the coaches’ shirts and his name on the bumper of the players’ helmets.

Bowden died last month at the age of 91 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer. He coached Florida State from 1976-2009, winning two national titles and 12 ACC titles. His teams were so consistently excellent that they finished in the top five of the AP poll every year from 1987-2000.

Here is a look at Bowden in his signature hat:

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus