Look: Bobby Bowden has tributes at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State is paying tribute to late coach Bobby Bowden at Doak Campbell Stadium this season.

The Seminoles have images of Bobby’s signature look in the stadium. One is behind the goal posts in the end zone. The other is on the field at the 25-yard line. Take a look:

A couple of the Bobby Bowden tributes here at Doak #FSU pic.twitter.com/It1em0VCpg — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) September 5, 2021

The Bowden logos include the type of hat he used to wear, along with “Bobby” spelled out in script writing.

There will also be a Bowden patch on the sleeve of the coaches’ shirts and his name on the bumper of the players’ helmets.

FSU will honor Bobby Bowden several ways w/Bowden signature on helmet bumper & patch on sleeve of coaches shirts. On field, Bowden logo w/his hat & “Bobby” signature will be painted on each 25-yard line. In south end zone, a tribute banner will have same logo pic.twitter.com/jyXMgfhZsf — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 1, 2021

Bowden died last month at the age of 91 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer. He coached Florida State from 1976-2009, winning two national titles and 12 ACC titles. His teams were so consistently excellent that they finished in the top five of the AP poll every year from 1987-2000.

Here is a look at Bowden in his signature hat: