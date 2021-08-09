Ex-FSU players pay tribute to late Bobby Bowden

Legendary former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden died on Sunday at the age of 91. Bowden’s family disclosed last month that the coach was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and placed in hospice care. He died at his home in Tallahassee, Fla. on Sunday, surrounded by his family.

Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009, winning two national titles and 12 ACC titles in the process. His teams were so consistently excellent that they finished in the top five of the AP poll every year from 1987-2000.

Bowden preached the message of faith, family and football to his players — in that order.

Here are some of the tributes from his former players over social media.

Today as we mourn the passing of Coach Bobby Bowden, I reflect on his amazing legacy not just as a coach, but as a man, a mentor and an incredible person of faith. Please join me in keeping his family in prayer during this difficult time. #BobbyBowden #FSUFootball #CharlieWard https://t.co/Jh9mY1s86t — Charlie Ward (@RealCharlieWard) August 8, 2021

God bless the Bowden Family,Friends & Loved ones. My Prayers are with u. I’ve lost 1 of the best coaches I’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/aNvkMJ704c — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 8, 2021

We lost a great one today! FAITH, FAMILY & FOOTBALL- nobody did it better than Coach Bowden. I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to play for this man. Condolences to the Bowden family and Rest In Peace my friend! #greatestofalltime pic.twitter.com/vKj9zU1SOA — Chris Weinke (@ChrisWeinke16) August 8, 2021

I thank God for my relationship with Coach Bowden! I am so grateful to play for Coach Bowden.He built into our spirits”Faith,Family,Football” in that order! I will miss him and I hope to honor his legacy with how I live my life. RIP Coach B! pic.twitter.com/ndvP1ImVJb — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) August 8, 2021

Coach Bowden made a huge impact on not only my life personally but so many others. He was blessed to have his family by his side when He passed away. My condolences to his wife Ann and their family.#dunndidit #bobbybowden — Warrick Dunn (@WarrickDunn) August 8, 2021

Coach Bowden's legacy is far more about his faith than his football career. You could not go through a week at FSU without hearing the gospel message. He cared more about his players lives off the field than he cared about their football careers. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 8, 2021

May you rest in peace Coach Bowden.

Thank you for believing in me as a player and more importantly as a person.

I will never forget you.

I love you Coach. pic.twitter.com/PQdmHr1baB — Chris Rix (@CoachRix) August 8, 2021

Coach Bowden, this @espn video is a perfect representation of you! When you recruited me, you promised my family that you’d support me as a football player AND as a student. You helped ALL of us be better men, leaders, and Christians. We love you, Coach. Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/53PvstBwCO — Myron Rolle, MD (@MyronRolle) August 8, 2021

Coach Bobby Bowden for every hug after a TD, for every Pregame Bible verse devotion, for every 2nd & 3rd chance you gave, for every motivational speech, for every one of my teammates you recruited, for every phone call to ask me to be a Seminole, I thank you! Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/EkteetkwDA — Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) August 8, 2021

And here were some rival coaches.

I enjoyed our relationship after coaching as we served for Rising Stars which helps young men and women from difficult backgrounds go to college and be successful. — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) August 8, 2021

We lost a great man today. Coach Bowden was one-of-a-kind and touched so many lives. I’m so fortunate to call him a mentor and friend. We send our condolences to all of his family and friends. A legend who will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/7STmB8Hjoi — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 8, 2021

Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/om6LRmkkIo — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) August 8, 2021

Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.