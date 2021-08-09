 Skip to main content
Ex-FSU players pay tribute to late Bobby Bowden

August 8, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Bobby Bowden

Legendary former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden died on Sunday at the age of 91. Bowden’s family disclosed last month that the coach was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and placed in hospice care. He died at his home in Tallahassee, Fla. on Sunday, surrounded by his family.

Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009, winning two national titles and 12 ACC titles in the process. His teams were so consistently excellent that they finished in the top five of the AP poll every year from 1987-2000.

Bowden preached the message of faith, family and football to his players — in that order.

Here are some of the tributes from his former players over social media.

And here were some rival coaches.

Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

