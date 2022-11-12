Brady Quinn shares his big complaint with latest CFP rankings

Brady Quinn has an issue with this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

Quinn was speaking with FOX’s college football crew during a recording that aired at halftime of Friday’s USC-Colorado game. The former Notre Dame star was sitting next to former USC stars Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, and he decided to bring up the crosstown rival Bruins.

“I got a beef,” Quinn began. “I got a problem with the College Football Playoff committee rankings. What has USC done to deserve the ranking they’re in right now? Who did USC lose to? Who did UCLA beat?”

Quinn’s point was that the Trojans lost to Utah, whom UCLA beat.

“UCLA has a better resume up to this point. Give UCLA some respect then. They deserve to be in the spot USC is in,” Quinn said.

USC and UCLA are both 8-1, but USC is ranked No. 8, while the Bruins are ranked No. 12.

Quinn may be right about the common opponent both LA schools had with Utah, but he’s missing something.

The reason UCLA is lower in the rankings is because their loss was more recent, and it was ugly. They got blown out by Oregon on Oct. 22. The Bruins had a very easy non-conference schedule and had only played on the road once this season prior to the loss at Oregon. USC’s loss to Utah was by a point, and it occurred on Oct. 15. The Trojans haven’t had a game where they got blown out the way UCLA did. That’s why USC is ranked higher than UCLA.