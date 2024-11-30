 Skip to main content
Brent Key, Kirby Smart share incredible postgame hug

November 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Kirby Smart with Brent Key

Georgia and Georgia Tech played an epic game on Friday night, and the coaches of the respective teams shared a postgame hug worthy of the quality of the game.

Georgia prevailed against Georgia Tech 44-42 in 8 overtimes at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., to improve to 10-2. Georgia came back from down 20-6 in the fourth quarter to tie and eventually win the game. They scored two touchdowns over the final 5:37 to send the game to OT, where it took until the 8th extra period for a winner to be determined.

After Georgia won on a running play, Kirby Smart and Brent Key met on the field for a postgame handshake. The two held a hug for a long time, with Smart seeming to share a lengthy message for Key. The hug was timed at nearly 40 seconds.

Both Key and Smart played at the schools where they now coach. Their college playing careers even briefly overlapped from 1997-1998. Now the two are coaching the rival schools, and it’s quite clear they have tremendous respect for one another.

Seeing that kind of hug was a great display of sportsmanship. Whether the fans of the respective schools also approve is a different story.

Article Tags

Brent KeyKirby Smart
