Brent Key, Kirby Smart share incredible postgame hug

Georgia and Georgia Tech played an epic game on Friday night, and the coaches of the respective teams shared a postgame hug worthy of the quality of the game.

Georgia prevailed against Georgia Tech 44-42 in 8 overtimes at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., to improve to 10-2. Georgia came back from down 20-6 in the fourth quarter to tie and eventually win the game. They scored two touchdowns over the final 5:37 to send the game to OT, where it took until the 8th extra period for a winner to be determined.

After Georgia won on a running play, Kirby Smart and Brent Key met on the field for a postgame handshake. The two held a hug for a long time, with Smart seeming to share a lengthy message for Key. The hug was timed at nearly 40 seconds.

Brent Key and Kirby Smart's love appears to run deeper, and longer, than Rose and Jack's. :39 per my stopwatch. pic.twitter.com/nxCRkMeos0 — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) November 30, 2024

Both Key and Smart played at the schools where they now coach. Their college playing careers even briefly overlapped from 1997-1998. Now the two are coaching the rival schools, and it’s quite clear they have tremendous respect for one another.

Seeing that kind of hug was a great display of sportsmanship. Whether the fans of the respective schools also approve is a different story.